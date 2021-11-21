NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Bank of America

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $115.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. NetEase has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.86.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 35.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,826,836,000 after buying an additional 1,096,916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 28.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,373,000 after buying an additional 4,924,243 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,192,000 after buying an additional 170,678 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 16.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,556,000 after buying an additional 887,504 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 30.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,669,000 after buying an additional 1,275,740 shares during the period. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

