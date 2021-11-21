Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang Sells 365,289 Shares

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang sold 365,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $701,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ODT opened at $1.83 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $70.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33). On average, research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 139.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

