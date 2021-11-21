Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang Sells 365,289 Shares

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang sold 365,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $701,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ODT opened at $1.83 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $70.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29.
Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33). On average, research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Odonate Therapeutics
Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.
