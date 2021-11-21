China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Separately, Greenridge Global lifted their target price on China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ CAAS opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.09 million, a P/E ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 3.07. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter worth $43,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter worth $33,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the second quarter worth $292,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.