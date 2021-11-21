Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grifols from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Grifols from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. Grifols has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,832,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,039,000 after buying an additional 601,172 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,513,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,549,000 after buying an additional 529,928 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,754,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,513,000 after buying an additional 315,440 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,747,000 after buying an additional 2,223,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,148,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,993,000 after buying an additional 195,247 shares during the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

