Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen Sells 20,000 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $405,845.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Christian Beedgen sold 4,001 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $74,738.68.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $499,888.13.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $15.06 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 279.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,681,000 after buying an additional 4,839,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,820,000 after buying an additional 1,012,961 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 900.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,259,000 after buying an additional 2,844,440 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 10.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after buying an additional 275,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 81.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after buying an additional 681,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

