C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

CCCC has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.33.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.94.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 6,660 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $333,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,806 in the last three months. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

