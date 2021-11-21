Eifion Jones Sells 13,483 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Eifion Jones sold 13,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $380,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eifion Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Eifion Jones sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $653,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Eifion Jones sold 16,222 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $391,274.64.

On Friday, October 22nd, Eifion Jones sold 8,778 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $210,759.78.

On Monday, September 13th, Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,941,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Hayward by 43.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,002 shares during the last quarter. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,734,000. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its position in Hayward by 86.1% during the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,127,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,318,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAYW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

