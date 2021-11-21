ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 75.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after purchasing an additional 343,699 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Innovative Portfolios acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 55.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 292,207 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 44.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.51%.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

