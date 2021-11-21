Morgan Stanley Sells 62,820 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 262,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of LivePerson worth $16,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 16.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after acquiring an additional 31,666 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $30,707,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in LivePerson by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LPSN opened at $42.37 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $72.23. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. On average, analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

