Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,936,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Yamana Gold worth $16,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

