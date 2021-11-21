Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 255,980 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Agenus worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 583,004 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,164,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

AGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.49 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $896.34 million, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $252.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Agenus Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

