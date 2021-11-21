CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of CareTrust REIT worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CTRE opened at $20.69 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.05.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.