Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the October 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Saga Communications from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Saga Communications stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saga Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Saga Communications during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Saga Communications by 15,848.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Saga Communications by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 50.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

