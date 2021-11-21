Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,215 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Lear worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Lear by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lear by 12,812.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lear by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.73.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $177.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.67. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $137.65 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

