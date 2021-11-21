Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 4,441 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 156.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,809 shares of company stock valued at $54,403. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

NYSE OHI opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

