Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the October 14th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.4 days.

Shares of SAFRF opened at $128.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.41. Safran has a 52 week low of $118.75 and a 52 week high of $158.50.

About Safran

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

