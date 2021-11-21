Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the October 14th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.4 days.
Shares of SAFRF opened at $128.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.41. Safran has a 52 week low of $118.75 and a 52 week high of $158.50.
About Safran
