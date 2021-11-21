Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,032 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,014,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,335,000 after buying an additional 188,734 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 966.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after buying an additional 178,322 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,861,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $140.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

