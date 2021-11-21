bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Trading 2.7% Higher

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)’s stock price traded up 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $136.30 and last traded at $136.30. 34 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.74.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded bioMérieux from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bioMérieux has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.05 and a 200 day moving average of $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.