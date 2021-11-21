Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.00

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $63.27, with a volume of 51032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.74.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DASTY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 9.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,083 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 210,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after buying an additional 168,012 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 391.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 56,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 383.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 37,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

