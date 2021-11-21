Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.00

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

