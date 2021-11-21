Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.55 and last traded at $88.55. Approximately 183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.30.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.12.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

