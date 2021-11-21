Morgan Stanley Grows Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFG stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average is $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.70. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $61.12.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

