Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 34.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,713 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,296,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 698.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 727,016 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 18,081.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 548,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 544,986 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,986,000 after purchasing an additional 463,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,055,768 shares of company stock valued at $33,432,830. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.24. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

