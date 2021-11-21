Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 185,372 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of KB Financial Group worth $16,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $707,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,162,000 after purchasing an additional 49,526 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,192,000 after purchasing an additional 304,159 shares during the period. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.82.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.