SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $17,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SEI Investments by 5.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 19.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in SEI Investments by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,555 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $63.41 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $65.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Truist started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

