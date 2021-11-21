Credit Suisse AG Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 195,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 43,038 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

TGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.