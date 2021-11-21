Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,863 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.73% of Lannett worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $978,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth about $887,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Lannett by 866.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 182,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lannett by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 174,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth about $763,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LCI opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 83.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

