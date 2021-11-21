Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 63,886 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCMD. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $467.03 million, a PE ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

