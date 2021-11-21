Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,637,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 62,777 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,994,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 301.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 85,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $24.58 on Friday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $391.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRSR shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Corsair Gaming Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

