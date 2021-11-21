Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 93.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,025 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 26.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 30.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 17.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.32. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.