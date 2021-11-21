Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CLDT. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

CLDT opened at $12.56 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $612.53 million, a P/E ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,015,000 after buying an additional 297,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,692,000 after buying an additional 285,540 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after buying an additional 1,418,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,226,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,650,000 after buying an additional 76,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,183,000 after buying an additional 126,427 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

