AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NHI. TheStreet downgraded National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities cut their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.78 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

