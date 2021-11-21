Barclays Boosts Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Price Target to $28.00

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

MTOR stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Meritor has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.08.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritor will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Meritor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Meritor by 179.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Meritor by 28.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Meritor by 2,576.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Meritor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

