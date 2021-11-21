Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of OLO by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

In other OLO news, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $55,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 846,013 shares of company stock valued at $24,984,547.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.32.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

