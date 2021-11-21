Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 1,380 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 394.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 1,478.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 17.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 15.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neenah in the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $27,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $60,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NP stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. Neenah, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $61.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $806.44 million, a PE ratio of -98.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $267.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is presently -387.76%.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

