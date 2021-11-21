Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 16.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.64. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

