Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102,452 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Flotek Industries were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTK. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the second quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth $41,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the second quarter worth $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 140.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 23,243 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Flotek Industries by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the period. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Flotek Industries stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $66.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53.

Flotek Industries Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

