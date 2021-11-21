9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Temperato acquired 50,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 73,529 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 156,529 shares of company stock valued at $191,319 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 27.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 130,019 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

