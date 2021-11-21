Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $235.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $191.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

DDOG stock opened at $192.60 on Friday. Datadog has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,375.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Datadog’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $761,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,134,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 257,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $33,802,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,937,569 shares of company stock worth $466,890,704. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

