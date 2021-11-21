Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 42.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 158,959 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 1,002.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after buying an additional 2,774,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

