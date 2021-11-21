Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JRSH. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jerash Holdings (US) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.81. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

