Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth $202,055,000. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 875,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,614,000 after purchasing an additional 325,350 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NICE by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,551,000 after purchasing an additional 292,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth $49,287,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,740,000 after purchasing an additional 113,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $291.30 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.94 and a 200-day moving average of $264.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.69.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

