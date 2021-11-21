Mizuho Raises Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $144.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.64.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $113.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.95. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,250,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 463.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 765,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

