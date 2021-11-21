Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $1,370,352.88 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,246 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $1,370,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SNAP opened at $51.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.31.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.