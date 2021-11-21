Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bark & Co currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE BARK opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Bark & Co has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $19.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.97.

In related news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the second quarter valued at $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at $433,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the second quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at about $4,629,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

