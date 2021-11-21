Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) vs. alpha-En (NASDAQ:ALPE) Financial Review

alpha-En (NASDAQ:ALPE) and Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get alpha-En alerts:

6.9% of Creatd shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.7% of alpha-En shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Creatd shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for alpha-En and Creatd, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score alpha-En 0 0 0 0 N/A Creatd 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares alpha-En and Creatd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio alpha-En N/A N/A -$5.35 million N/A N/A Creatd $1.21 million 34.48 -$24.21 million N/A N/A

alpha-En has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Creatd.

Profitability

This table compares alpha-En and Creatd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets alpha-En N/A N/A N/A Creatd -844.73% -1,063.01% -301.03%

Risk & Volatility

alpha-En has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creatd has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

alpha-En beats Creatd on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About alpha-En

alpha-En Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of lithium metal. It focuses on the development of products and processes derived from its technology, including battery components and compounds of lithium. The company was founded by Jerome I. Feldman, Gene Feldman, and Suzette St. John Feldman in 1969 and is headquartered in Yongkers, NY.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions. The company was founded by Jeremy Phillip Frommer and Rick Schwartz on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for alpha-En Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alpha-En and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.