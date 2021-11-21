Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.75.

BRO opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

