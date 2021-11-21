Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,362,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,834,000 after buying an additional 267,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.29, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

