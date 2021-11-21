131,500 Shares in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 131,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UP Fintech by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

