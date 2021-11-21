Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 537,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Matrix Service by 434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Matrix Service by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Matrix Service news, Director John D. Chandler bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTRX stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $258.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $168.09 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MTRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

